The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department wants to form a citizen posse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office publicly announced its intention to form a Motorized Posse Civilian Search & Rescue Initiative.

Sheriff Brian Hill announced the development of a posse on social media Tuesday afternoon.

After going through an application process and background check, citizens would be used to find runaways, walkaways or missing persons.

Citizens would receive training in:

ATV/UTV Safety

First Aid in the Field

Field Search Techniques

K9 Application Assessment

“The training presentations will be held at remote, open locations in the county where proper safety procedures can be implemented,” Sheriff Hill wrote in his post.

The sheriff’s department is looking for homeowners with acreage who would be interested in hosting one of the training exercises.

If you are interested in hosting a training you can contact the Community Services Unit at (785) 251-2216.