The shortest day of the year is today, and it’s your one chance in 800 years to see the Christmas star

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Today, Monday, December 21, is the shortest day of the year. The winter solstice marks the first day of winter and the shortest day of the year.

The further north you are on the globe the shorter the day.

While 2020 hasn’t exactly been ideal, looking towards the sky tonight you will be able to see Jupiter and Saturn line up to create what is known as the “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem.”

These two planets haven’t appeared this (relatively) close together from Earth’s vantage point since the Middle Ages, or almost 800 years ago.

To see the Christmas Star look towards the southwest portion of the sky 45 minutes after sunset.