TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP) says it is launching the Topeka Riverfront Activation Plan project this December to push for new and exciting changes across the Capital City.

KSNT 27 News spoke with members of the GTP about the Topeka Riverfront Advisory Council’s (RAC) work in July. The organization aims to bring sweeping changes to Topeka, with a focus on the area along the Kansas River.

The RAC is sponsoring the Topeka Riverfront Activation Plan which aims to review existing conditions around the riverfront, develop innovative concepts and create a workable activation plan. This is aimed at enhancing the area’s core through diversified ‘live-work-play environments’, connected community spaces and improved quality of place, according to a press release from the GTP.

The master plan for the river is to establish the riverfront as a vibrant district that supports economic development, recreation activities and reinvestment in surrounding neighborhoods.

“The time to transform the riverfront is now,” said Ashley Gilfillan, director of river strategies for The Partnership. “Previous efforts to redevelop the riverfront were well-intentioned but failed to come to fruition. Convergence of the right partners to move this initiative forward has uniquely positioned us to bring the next big idea to life for Topeka now. Our riverfront is a blank canvas. We are partnering with consultant Bolton & Menk, Inc. to transform it into a functional, forward-thinking space that will support a thriving Topeka now and into the future.”

The RAC is looking for public commentary for the project and will be accepting this on the website created specifically for this project. That website can be found by clicking here.

“The Topeka community is at the center of this process,” Gilfillan said. “We achieve the greatest results when all stakeholders—residents, businesses, and nonprofit organizations—work together. Strong community input will guide the development of the Riverfront Activation Plan and maximize the once-in-a-generation impact it will bring to Topeka.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Topeka riverfront transformation,” said Bolton & Menk Strategic Development Director Staci Williams. “We believe all people should live in safe, sustainable, and beautiful communities. When it comes to reimagining the riverfront, listening to the community and developing an understanding of the various perspectives is vital to creating solutions that work. The project team is committed to ensuring equity and inclusion are considered in both our public process and our design solutions.”

