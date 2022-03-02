TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially March and that means that it’s time for the annual KSNT sponsored Topeka St. Patrick’s Day Parade which is set to march down Kansas Ave. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at noon.

Kevin Regan will be featured as the Grand Marshal of the parade with Cecelia and Stella Finan appearing as the co-parade Princesses.

“We are so very excited to finally to be able to bring back the Marching of the Green to the City of Topeka. In keeping safety and the welfare of our community over the past two years, the right decisions were made to either cancel postpone the 2020 and 2021 parades,” Topeka St. Patrick’s Day Parade Master Tom Kilmartin said.

Those who want to take part in the parade this year can do so by entering the staging area at 1st and Kansas Ave. after 9 a.m. on the day of the parade. To enter your vehicle in the parade, pay the suggested donation of $20 and you’re in. Proceeds from the parade will be sent to LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center which is a nationally accredited Child Advocacy Center located in Topeka.

To stay up-to-date on the parade, check out their Facebook page here. To see the full rules and regulations for the parade, see below.