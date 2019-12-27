The Topeka Zoo wants your old Christmas tree

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As Christmas decorations are starting to come down for many people, Topeka zoo officials say your tree can still serve a purpose.

“Get a little bit more life out of that tree, repurpose it,” said Dennis Dinwiddie, director of education and conservation at the Topeka Zoo.



Trees are used as somewhat of a new toy for the animals. It lets them be aggressive with them and express their natural behavior.

If you want to donate a tree, make sure to remove all ornaments, hooks, lights, and tinsel. Only live trees are accepted.

Officials say the majority of the animals in the zoo enjoy the trees, especially big cats like lions and tigers.

“All these live Christmas trees have a unique smell to them that they’re not accustomed to in their exhibits,” Dinwiddie said. “When they encounter that new smell and the feel of a tree that they’re not accustomed to, the kind of trees that these are, it’s just a great time for them, they interact with them a lot. It’s great for them both physically and mentally.”

When the animals have had their fun, whatever is left of the trees will be made into compost for displays and gardening.

If you don’t live near Topeka, you should call your local zoo to see if they are accepting trees and where to drop them off at.