The University of Kansas announces commencement dates

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – In an announcement from the Officer of the Chancellor KU has announced they plan tentatively to host in-person Commencement events in May.

The Class of 2021 will have commencement activities Sunday, May 16 in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

To comply with health guidelines related to the size of mass gatherings, we will schedule multiple Commencement sessions each Sunday. Students and guests will be assigned to a specific session. Tickets will be required for graduates and guests, and each graduate will receive a limited number of seats for guests – likely three or four per graduate. University of Kansas

The university has said that all events will be livestreamed for those unable to attend.

For the Class of 2020 Commencement activities will be in the stadium on Sunday, May 23.