TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Due to tornado warnings in our viewing area Tuesday evening, KSNT cut into programming to bring viewers the latest weather updates.

Because of the cut in, many fans of ‘The Voice’ weren’t able to watch the newest episode.

NBC said it will re-air Tuesday night’s episode Thursday at 1:00 a.m on KSNT. It can also be watched online through NBC’s website.