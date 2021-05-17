The White Linen to give week of profits to Holton family after explosion

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The White Linen’s owner Adam VanDonge is giving back to his hometown and the Griffith family, affected by a home explosion in early May.

The restaurant will host a weeklong fundraiser from Tuesday, June 22 to Saturday, June 26. Reservations are already filling up. The menu and pricing are still being worked out, but VanDonge has proposed a generous contribution from the restaurant.

“I’m still deciding, but more than likely it will be 100% of the profits that are made that week,” VanDonge said. “I’ll write the Griffiths, Andy Butler and their family a check.”

After an explosion, the Jackson County Sheriff’s office identified the man found in the debris as Billy “Lu” Griffiths, 61, of Holton.

The explosion leveled the home north of Holton. (KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

His wife Teri was also seriously injured but survived.

“That’s close to home for me,” VanDonge said. “I grew up in Soldier, I was familiar with Holton. My cousins live in Holton.”

His first business, Fifth Street Sandwich Shop is still open in the downtown Holton square.

“I want to bring on as many reservations as I can, I will stay open later or open earlier to get more people in,” VanDonge said.

You can make a reservation by clicking here.