TOPEKA (KSNT) — A local philanthropic group celebrated the work of women leaders in the community with a spring social and fundraiser.

The Women’s Fund is raising awareness for its mission of promoting women’s leadership in philanthropy. This year, the group granted a total of $69,000 to the Project 2 Restore, the Topeka Housing Authority, the Topeka Rescue Mission and Valeo Behavioral Health.

Elizabeth Young is the board chair of The Women’s Fund. She says these grants give programs the financial ability to find groundbreaking solutions to complex problems facing the area’s women and children.

“The Women’s Fund is a donor-advised fund at the Topeka Community Foundation,” Young said. “[We] really center around this idea of collective giving, that we can pool all our resources together and make a larger impact than we could just individually.”

Since its establishment in 2004, The Women’s Fund has awarded more than $600,000 in grants to projects and programs that benefit women and children in Shawnee County.

These funds are used to provide grants, with half of each contribution allocated for this purpose, while the other half is held in an endowment, ensuring a lasting impact for years to come.