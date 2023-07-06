MANHATTAN (KSNT)- The state of childcare in our nation is faltering right now and Northeast Kansas is no different.

Bradford Wiles, an extension specialist in applied human sciences, joined the 27 News morning show to speak more about why we are seeing such a lack of childcare services at this point in time.

“Realistically, the issue is just that there are not enough providers to go around,” Wiles said. “Now, in Kansas, we have a shortage of about 45 to 50 thousand slots. We’ve had nearly 350 childcare closings since 2021.”

The first thing that Wiles recommends parents looking for childcare do is reach out to Childcare Aware of Eastern Kansas.

“If you’re looking for care, they have a website, a phone number, and they are the childcare resource and referral network here in Kansas.”

Wiles said that ultimately, it takes action within the community to help with the childcare issue.

“Everything that happens in early care and education really is locally driven.”

He urges families that are concerned about childcare to reach out and find support and resources from other families experiencing similar situations within their communities.

“One of the main groups that we have seen is the Chamber of Commerce,” he said. “Because, it effects the business communities’ ability to make money. So, if you have to stay home and care for your children, you’re not entering the workforce.”

The K-State Research and Extension Office works to build what Wiles calls that “community capacity”.

“I equip those agents to work with their communities to identify the needs that they have, and then look for private and public funds to support building the childcare capacity,” Wiles said.

Essentially, the office provides “structural support” for communities so they can find the resources they need, helping them take the steps to receive the childcare they want.

To hear more about what Wiles had to say, you can watch the full interview above.

If you want to learn more about the K-state Research and Extension office, you can find its website here.