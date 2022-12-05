MANHATTAN (KSNT) – More than $10,000 was stolen from the Manhattan Cross Country Club on Sunday following the theft of a trailer.

The Riley County Police Department reports that a trailer was stolen from the 3600 block of Claflin Rd. on Dec. 4 around 4 p.m. The trailer was described as a 2013 white enclosed 5 x 10 trailer containing race equipment. The total estimated loss for the theft is $13,900, according to the RCPD.

The Manhattan Cross Country Club is a non-profit organization that focuses on encouraging youths to take up cross country running over a six week program

If you have information related to this theft, reach out to the RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers by clicking here.