Therapy dog visits hospital staff to relieve stress

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One local dog owner is trying to ease the stress of hospital workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cheyanne is a therapy dog who paid a visit to the staff at Stormont Vail Hospital early Thursday morning. The staff welcomed her with open arms and greeted her with smiles through their masks as they waited to get a chances to pet her.

The five year old dog has visited hospitals all across northeast Kansas including Manhattan and Emporia. Cheyanne and her owner Tim are hoping to give the staff at the hospital a much need break during such a tough time.

“A welcome diversion. An opportunity to take a deep breath–to step back–to relax and think about something else other than patient care because these dedicated folks do that all day long” said owner Tim McHenry.

Cheyanne and Tim plan on visiting Stormont Vail Hospital twice a week through the end of the year.