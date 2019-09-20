There are many things to do this weekend in northeast Kansas

If staying in and watching football all weekend isn’t your thing, there’s plenty of events for you to choose from this weekend.
Friday:
- Clean Slate Day
- Clean Slate Day offers people the chance to get back on track legally without the fear of arrest.
- This runs from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Topeka Municipal Court
- Threshing Bee
- The 62nd Annual McLouth Threshing Bee kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. with miniature train rides, stationary hay bailing and more.
- Johnny Kaw Plaza Dedication
- A dedication for the 24-foot tall statue in Manhattan’s City Park will be from 4:30-6:00 p.m.
- Washburn Volleyball
- Washburn is taking on Fort Hays State University at 6:00 p.m. in Lee Arena.
- Emporia State Volleyball
- The Hornets take on Nebraska Kearney at 7:00 p.m. in White Auditorium.
- High School Football
- KSNT Game of the Week: Perry-Lecompton vs. Sabetha
- The Ladies Foursome
- The Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy is showing “The Ladies Foursome” throughout September.
- Showtime is from 6:00-9:00 p.m.
- Little Apple Car Show/BBQ
- The event benefits the Manhattan-based No Stone Unturned Foundation.
- The festival opens to the public at 6:00 p.m. beginning with a BBQ buffet dinner.
- The beer tent opens at 6:30 p.m. and Casi Joy, a former contestant of “The Voice”, will take the stage at 8:00 p.m.
- Washburn sing & dance-a-long
- The Washburn University theatre department will host a sing-and dance-a-long event featuring a screening of “The Greatest Showman.”
- This will start at 7:30 p.m. in the University Theatre at Garvey Fine Arts Center. Concessions will be available.
- You’re encouraged to wear your circus attire.
Saturday:
- Threshing Bee
- The McClouth festival continues with Breakfast by Methodist Church from 7:30-9:30 a.m.
- Live entertainment starts at 1:00 p.m.
- TopCon Pop Expo
- The annual TopCon Pop Expo was moved to Exhibition Hall of the Stormont Vail Events Center.
- It will be from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Fort Riley Fall Apple Day
- The free Fall Apple Day Festival returns to Fort Riley from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- There will be helicopter & tank displays, kid-friendly activities and more.
- NE KS Blue Sky Squadron RC Air Show
- The free RC Airshow runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 4535 SE 69th Rd. in Berryton.
- Concessions will be available on site.
- Quilting With the Stars
- More than 170 quilts will be displayed at the Kansas Capital Quilters Guild annual quilt show.
- This will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Women’s Club, 5221 SW West Dr. in Topeka.
- Admission is $6.
- Fall Swap Meet
- Heartland Motorsports Park is holding its Fall Swap Meet & Car Corral.
- General Admission is $5 per person.
- Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Kenya author
- In collaboration with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center’s new exhibit, “Kenya’s Kids,” the center will host an author who wrote a nonfiction children’s book about a Kenyan woman.
- Jen Cullerton Johnson will share her book and sign books at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the center.
- Blind Tiger pop-up
- From now until Oct. 6th, the Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant is having a Pop-Up Oktoberfest Celebration.
- Six German Beer Styles will be on tap and German food specials will be featured.
- Paws for Adoption Day
- Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka is hoping to give their animals a loving home with their Paws for Adoption Day event.
- The first $700 worth of adoption fees will be sponsored. Dog adoptions will be $75 and $25 for cat adoptions.
- HHHS opens at 11:30 a.m.
- Washburn Football
- The 1-1 Ichabods kickoff against Fort Hays State (0-2) is at 1:00 p.m.
- Emporia State Football – Family Day
- The Hornets (1-1) host Nebraska Kearney (1-1) at 2:00 p.m. at Welch Stadium.
- KU Football – Family Day
- The Jayhawks (2-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
- Jazz & Food Truck Festival
- The festival will now be held at the Topeka Performing Arts Center due to rain chances.
- This will be from 3:30-9:30 p.m.
- Washburn Volleyball
- After watching Washburn football, head on over to Lee Arena to watch the volleyball team take on Nebraska Kearney at 6:00 p.m.
- The Ladies Foursome
- The Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy is showing “The Ladies Foursome” throughout September.
- Showtime is from 6:00-9:00 p.m.
- Movie Nites in NOTO
- The North Topeka Arts District is holding its “Movie Nites in NOTO” between the 800 and 900 blocks of North Kansas Ave.
- “Aquaman” will be screened at 8:00 p.m.
- Bring your chairs, blankets or beanbags. Popcorn and some concessions will be available by NOTOMA.
Sunday:
- Threshing Bee
- The 62nd annual festival wraps up with breakfast by Methodist Church from 7:30-9:30 a.m.
- TopCon Pop Expo
- The annual TopCon Pop Expo was moved to Exhibition Hall of the Stormont Vail Events Center.
- It will be from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Junction City church’s 160th Anniversary
- Junction City’s oldest and first church, The Episcopal Church of the Covenant, will turn 160.
- It will celebrate with a worship service at 10:00 a.m. followed by a celebration lunch.
- Quilting with the Stars
- More than 170 quilts will be displayed at the Kansas Capital Quilters Guild annual quilt show.
- This will be from noon to 5:00 p.m. at the Women’s Club, 5221 SW West Dr. in Topeka.
- Admission is $6.
- Combat Air Museum free admission
- The Combat Air Museum is hosting an event featuring Marine Vietnam Veteran, John Musgrave.
- Free admission will be from noon to 4:00 p.m. The presentation starts at 2:00 p.m.
- Topeka Sizzlers tryouts
- Open tryouts for the Topeka Sizzlers will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club on SE 27th St. in Topeka.
- Washburn MOSAIC Concert
- The Washburn University Music Department is having its free annual MOSAIC Concert at 3:00 p.m.
- This will be in White Concert Hall on Washburn’s campus.
- Topeka Zoo Explorer Post
- The Jayhawk Area Council is working with the Topeka Zoo to form a way for teenagers to learn about the zoological field.
- An informational open house will be from 2:00-3:30 p.m. at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center.
- The Ladies Foursome
- The Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy is showing “The Ladies Foursome” throughout September.
- Showtime is from 6:00-9:00 p.m.
- Washburn Soccer vs. Emporia State
- The Ichabods host the Hornets at 2:00 p.m. for the first Turnpike Tussle of the year.
- 2019 Kansas Senior Games
- The Kansas Senior Games are the state’s own multi-sport competition for ages 50+ and includes events such as pickleball and track & field.
- This will be from 7:00-10:00 p.m. at 420 SE 6th Ave. in Topeka.
- Reading with Prairie Land Dogs
- Grab your favorite book and read to these special dogs.
- You can do so at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library from 2:00-3:00 p.m.