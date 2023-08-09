TOPEKA (KSNT) – Earlier this week, Governor Laura Kelly announced she would be pushing for Medicaid expansion after a study released in July, 2023 by the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform (CHQPR) found 58% of rural hospitals were at risk of closure.

“Already, too many rural hospitals have shut their doors,” Governor Laura Kelly said in response to the report. “When that happens, the communities have been devastated. These Kansans have to drive hours now to receive their basic care. There is an obvious way to stop the bleeding: Expand Medicaid.”

Since 2005 there have been nine rural hospital closures in Kansas. Currently, Kansas has 104 rural hospitals, of which 29 are at immediate risk of closure due to severe financial problems. CHQPR attributed the financial issues to patient service margin loss over a multi-year period and to low financial reserves.

Many rural hospitals have a positive total margin despite losses from patient services because they receive local tax revenue or grants to offset the losses. If the other sources of revenue continue to decrease or are terminated, the hospital would no longer have enough revenue to remain open, according to a CHQPR Saving Rural Hospitals report.

The largest factor CHQPR attributed to financial issues was private insurance plans paying less than the cost to deliver services to patients.

Rural hospital closings threaten the nation’s food supply and energy production because farms, ranches, mines, drilling sites, wind farms and solar energy facilities are mostly in rural areas. Attracting and retaining workers may be difficult if workers can’t get adequate healthcare services in these rural areas, according to the CHQPR study.

The CHQPR compiled data from Medicare Cost Reports available as of July 2023. The first 29 hospitals are at immediate risk of closure and the remaining hospitals listed are at risk of closure.

Rural hospitals at immediate risk of closing

Number Hospital City Total Expenses Patient Services Margin Total Margin 1 Mercy Hospital, Inc Moundridge 5,222,563.00$ -32.70% 1.50% 2 Hillsboro Community Hospital Hillsboro 9,269,917.00$ -32.30% -17.70% 3 Patterson Health Center Anthony 26,342,268.00$ -29.90% -7.60% 4 Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital Ulysses 14,373,454.00$ -29.80% -19.80% 5 Kiowa County Memorial Hospital Greensburg 10,683,575.00$ -27.80% -10.50% 6 Rush County Memorial Hospital La Crosse 7,595,457.00$ -27.40% -18.10% 7 Stanton County Hospital Johnson 11,127,033.00$ -27.30% -8.60% 8 Jewell County Hospital Mankato 8,011,394.00$ -27.20% 5.50% 9 Morton County Hospital Elkhart 8,162,331.00$ -25.80% 4.80% 10 Hamilton County Hospital Syracuse 15,304,125.00$ -24.70% -7.30% 11 Grisell Memorial Hospital Ransom 7,251,543.00$ -24.10% 7.10% 12 Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills, LLC Junction City 45,166,234.00$ -23.20% -2.40% 13 Ashland Health Center Ashland 10,108,097.00$ -22.80% 14.80% 14 Stafford County Hospital Stafford 12,945,545.00$ -22.60% 0.10% 15 Minneola District Hospital Nbr 2 Minneola 16,261,523.00$ -22.40% -2.20% 16 Kiowa District Hospital Kiowa 9,419,882.00$ -20.10% -1.80% 17 Fredonia Regional Hospital Fredonia 14,567,673.00$ -19.40% 6.40% 18 Comanche County Hospital Coldwater 6,650,524.00$ -19.20% 1.20% 19 Anderson County Hospital Garnett 32,998,080.00$ -18.40% -2.30% 20 Wichita County Health Center Leoti 11,263,772.00$ -18.10% 6.10% 21 Smith County Memorial Hospital Smith Center 23,257,586.00$ -17.90% -4.70% 22 Meade District Hospital Meade 16,842,582.00$ -16.90% -6.60% 23 Greeley County Health Services Tribune 15,101,309.00$ -16.90% 15.90% 24 Decatur Health Oberlin 11,403,737.00$ -16.80% 5.50% 25 Russell Regional Hospital Russell 21,149,221.00$ -16.40% 4.80% 26 Gove County Medical Center Quinter 20,794,345.00$ -15.60% -2.80% 27 Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital Wa Keeney 19,951,810.00$ -15.60% 4.90% 28 Sedan City Hospital Sedan 5,593,941.00$ -15.50% 3.60% 29 Ellinwood District Hospital Ellinwood 9,986,530.00$ -15.50% 4.60% Data provided by the CHQPR Data on Rural Hospitals was collected from the Medicare Cost Reports made available in July 2023.

Rural hospitals at risk of closing