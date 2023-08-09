TOPEKA (KSNT) – Earlier this week, Governor Laura Kelly announced she would be pushing for Medicaid expansion after a study released in July, 2023 by the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform (CHQPR) found 58% of rural hospitals were at risk of closure.
“Already, too many rural hospitals have shut their doors,” Governor Laura Kelly said in response to the report. “When that happens, the communities have been devastated. These Kansans have to drive hours now to receive their basic care. There is an obvious way to stop the bleeding: Expand Medicaid.”
Since 2005 there have been nine rural hospital closures in Kansas. Currently, Kansas has 104 rural hospitals, of which 29 are at immediate risk of closure due to severe financial problems. CHQPR attributed the financial issues to patient service margin loss over a multi-year period and to low financial reserves.
Many rural hospitals have a positive total margin despite losses from patient services because they receive local tax revenue or grants to offset the losses. If the other sources of revenue continue to decrease or are terminated, the hospital would no longer have enough revenue to remain open, according to a CHQPR Saving Rural Hospitals report.
The largest factor CHQPR attributed to financial issues was private insurance plans paying less than the cost to deliver services to patients.
Rural hospital closings threaten the nation’s food supply and energy production because farms, ranches, mines, drilling sites, wind farms and solar energy facilities are mostly in rural areas. Attracting and retaining workers may be difficult if workers can’t get adequate healthcare services in these rural areas, according to the CHQPR study.
The CHQPR compiled data from Medicare Cost Reports available as of July 2023. The first 29 hospitals are at immediate risk of closure and the remaining hospitals listed are at risk of closure.
Rural hospitals at immediate risk of closing
|Number
|Hospital
|City
|Total Expenses
|Patient Services Margin
|Total Margin
|1
|Mercy Hospital, Inc
|Moundridge
|5,222,563.00$
|-32.70%
|1.50%
|2
|Hillsboro Community Hospital
|Hillsboro
|9,269,917.00$
|-32.30%
|-17.70%
|3
|Patterson Health Center
|Anthony
|26,342,268.00$
|-29.90%
|-7.60%
|4
|Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital
|Ulysses
|14,373,454.00$
|-29.80%
|-19.80%
|5
|Kiowa County Memorial Hospital
|Greensburg
|10,683,575.00$
|-27.80%
|-10.50%
|6
|Rush County Memorial Hospital
|La Crosse
|7,595,457.00$
|-27.40%
|-18.10%
|7
|Stanton County Hospital
|Johnson
|11,127,033.00$
|-27.30%
|-8.60%
|8
|Jewell County Hospital
|Mankato
|8,011,394.00$
|-27.20%
|5.50%
|9
|Morton County Hospital
|Elkhart
|8,162,331.00$
|-25.80%
|4.80%
|10
|Hamilton County Hospital
|Syracuse
|15,304,125.00$
|-24.70%
|-7.30%
|11
|Grisell Memorial Hospital
|Ransom
|7,251,543.00$
|-24.10%
|7.10%
|12
|Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills, LLC
|Junction City
|45,166,234.00$
|-23.20%
|-2.40%
|13
|Ashland Health Center
|Ashland
|10,108,097.00$
|-22.80%
|14.80%
|14
|Stafford County Hospital
|Stafford
|12,945,545.00$
|-22.60%
|0.10%
|15
|Minneola District Hospital Nbr 2
|Minneola
|16,261,523.00$
|-22.40%
|-2.20%
|16
|Kiowa District Hospital
|Kiowa
|9,419,882.00$
|-20.10%
|-1.80%
|17
|Fredonia Regional Hospital
|Fredonia
|14,567,673.00$
|-19.40%
|6.40%
|18
|Comanche County Hospital
|Coldwater
|6,650,524.00$
|-19.20%
|1.20%
|19
|Anderson County Hospital
|Garnett
|32,998,080.00$
|-18.40%
|-2.30%
|20
|Wichita County Health Center
|Leoti
|11,263,772.00$
|-18.10%
|6.10%
|21
|Smith County Memorial Hospital
|Smith Center
|23,257,586.00$
|-17.90%
|-4.70%
|22
|Meade District Hospital
|Meade
|16,842,582.00$
|-16.90%
|-6.60%
|23
|Greeley County Health Services
|Tribune
|15,101,309.00$
|-16.90%
|15.90%
|24
|Decatur Health
|Oberlin
|11,403,737.00$
|-16.80%
|5.50%
|25
|Russell Regional Hospital
|Russell
|21,149,221.00$
|-16.40%
|4.80%
|26
|Gove County Medical Center
|Quinter
|20,794,345.00$
|-15.60%
|-2.80%
|27
|Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital
|Wa Keeney
|19,951,810.00$
|-15.60%
|4.90%
|28
|Sedan City Hospital
|Sedan
|5,593,941.00$
|-15.50%
|3.60%
|29
|Ellinwood District Hospital
|Ellinwood
|9,986,530.00$
|-15.50%
|4.60%
Rural hospitals at risk of closing
|Number
|Hospital
|City
|Total Expenses
|Patient Services Margin
|Total Margin
|30
|Ness County Hospital District #2
|Ness City
|12,663,445.00$
|-15.10%
|13.50%
|31
|Lincoln County Hospital
|Lincoln
|8,104,437.00$
|-14.80%
|3.00%
|32
|Mercy Hospital Columbus
|Columbus
|5,505,270.00$
|-14.70%
|-7.60%
|33
|Graham County Hospital
|Hill City
|10,499,098.00$
|-14.30%
|14.70%
|34
|Satanta District Hospital
|Satanta
|16,399,524.00$
|-14.10%
|3.20%
|35
|University of KS Health System Great Bend Campus
|Great Bend
|63,887,560.00$
|-13.10%
|-8.10%
|36
|Osborne County Memorial Hospital
|Osborne
|9,161,655.00$
|-12.90%
|12.30%
|37
|Greenwood County Hospital
|Eureka
|14,249,587.00$
|-12.70%
|15.20%
|38
|Ellsworth County Medical Center
|Ellsworth
|21,876,596.00$
|-12.30%
|0.00%
|39
|Edwards County Medical Center
|Kinsley
|11,156,184.00$
|-12.30%
|9.90%
|40
|Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital
|Medicine Lodge
|13,125,293.00$
|-12.20%
|4.40%
|41
|Allen County Regional Hospital
|Iola
|32,744,288.00$
|-11.90%
|-6.40%
|42
|Cheyenne County Hospital
|St Francis
|17,610,153.00$
|-11.50%
|3.50%
|43
|Norton County Hospital
|Norton
|17,298,592.00$
|-10.90%
|-5.50%
|44
|North Central Kansas Medical Center
|Concordia
|21,268,137.00$
|-10.00%
|9.60%
|45
|Coffey County Hospital
|Burlington
|29,297,967.00$
|-9.60%
|3.90%
|46
|Girard Medical Center
|Girard
|22,192,836.00$
|-9.40%
|1.70%
|47
|Hospital District #1 of Rice County
|Lyons
|22,395,112.00$
|-9.30%
|10.10%
|48
|Kingman Healthcare Center
|Kingman
|15,961,363.00$
|-9.20%
|2.70%
|49
|Rawlins County Health Center
|Atwood
|9,664,457.00$
|-9.20%
|8.00%
|50
|Kearny County Hospital
|Lakin
|28,884,051.00$
|-9.10%
|7.90%
|51
|Stevens County Hospital
|Hugoton
|20,999,610.00$
|-8.70%
|-9.50%
|52
|Hanover Hospital
|Hanover
|7,216,639.00$
|-8.60%
|16.10%
|53
|Hodgeman County Health Center
|Jetmore
|11,185,208.00$
|-8.50%
|-3.80%
|54
|Logan County Hospital
|Oakley
|15,885,013.00$
|-8.50%
|-0.80%
|55
|Sheridan County Hospital
|Hoxie
|15,589,954.00$
|-8.30%
|5.50%
|56
|Morris County Hospital
|Council Grove
|16,088,234.00$
|-7.80%
|4.70%
|57
|Lane County Hospital
|Dighton
|8,021,171.00$
|-7.80%
|12.40%
|58
|Caldwell Regional Medical Center
|Caldwell
|7,012,865.00$
|-7.60%
|4.80%
|59
|Memorial Hospital
|Abilene
|38,559,981.00$
|-7.10%
|13.00%
|60
|Susan B Allen Memorial Hospital
|El Dorado
|38,577,994.00$
|-6.90%
|-9.10%