TOPEKA (KSNT)– With spring in full swing, people are looking for fresh produce.

Consumers are accustomed to having what they want year-round. However, most fruits and vegetables are harvested at certain times of the year. With so many options available, it can be tough to know what’s in season and where to find it.

When produce is in season, it’s at its peak freshness, flavor, and nutritional value. Local produce vendors said the first step is to learn about some of the best fruits and vegetables in season right now.

“We are going to start picking asparagus and green onions,” Rex Rees said, with Rees Fruit Farm. “We won’t have asparagus and green onions in a month from now cause it’ll be done. But we will move on to other stuff.”

Seasonal produce may vary depending on the region and climate.

“The Jonathan apples sell like crazy, I think people use them to bake, predominantly,” Brenda Wockenfuss said, a Seabrook Apple Market’s produce clerk. “Now, this is the end of what we can get. We will bring in a different variety of apples that are then going to be in season.”

Eating seasonal produce can also support local farmers and help reduce the carbon footprint. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, these produce items are recently or soon-to-be harvested: