OSKALOOSA (KSNT) – Northeast Kansans looking to spoil their furry friends won’t have to look far now that the Ridge Pet Resort is open.

Marilyn O’Donnell, the owner of the resort, spoke with 27 News about her new local business in Oskaloosa. O’Donnell hopes the resort, open to dog owners only for the time being, will be a big hit with locals looking to spoil their animals in an environment created just for them.

“We’ll hopefully have everybody come out and check out what we have to offer, show everybody around,” O’Donnell said. “Trails will be open to anyone who wants to walk their dogs. It’s just absolutely beautiful and we have lots of room for them [dogs] to run.”

The Ridge Pet Resort offers various services for guests like daycare, overnight boarding, drop off and pick up and baths. Dogs staying at the resort will be fed, taken out for bathroom breaks and have plenty of playtime with other dogs.

Owners will be able to check in on their pups regularly and be sent video and photo updates of their dogs frequently. O’Donnell said owners are encouraged to leave their dogs with a few personal items, like a shirt or toy, to help their dogs get used to their temporary home.

“Number one, I really think, especially for people in town who don’t get out in the country too much, the beauty of it, the smells, the adventure, everything that comes with the county will draw them in,” O’Donnell said.

Dogs staying at the resort will be able to run around and play in the large fenced-in backyard and have a place inside to chill out on one of the couches or comfortable chairs. O’Donnell said there are plenty of trails as well for the dogs to be taken on walks through so they can have fund exploring the outdoors with friends.

“We try to make it more of a home setting rather than a kennel setting,” O’Donnell said. “We like to treat them like they’re at home.”

O’Donnell, who has started offering services to clients, says the resort mostly functions on a first come, first serve basis. Down the road, she expressed interest in getting a bus for pickups and drop-offs.

“Trust me, they aren’t nervous by the time they go home,” O’Donnell said. “It’s a loving environment for them.”

Currently, O’Donnell serves clients in the areas of Topeka, Lawrence and Oskaloosa. Some people come as far away as Leavenworth and Atchison to leave their pets at the resort. The entire stay is meant to alleviate worries owners might have for their dogs while they’re away.

“I send videos and photos throughout the day and they’ll get reports throughout the stay about how they slept,” O’Donnell said. “We keep them very well informed throughout the visit. These guys are like our kids, they’re part of the family.”

There’s no limit on how long a dog can stay at the resort. However, O’Donnell said some dogs tend to get homesick by the fourth day.

Those looking to sign their dogs up for the Ridge Pet Resort can do so by phone, email or social media. O’Donnell can be reached at 785-393-2103 or at theridgepetresort@gmail.com. She has more information on Instagram, Facebook and her website.

O’Donnell will host a grand opening for her resort from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 6404 Buck Creek Road. This free event will help showcase the property to guests and there will be a raffle for daycare and boarding stays.

