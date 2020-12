This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – WellHealth announced today that 58 COVID-19 tests were stolen from the GoGetTested COVID-19 Testing site at New Mt. Zion in Topeka Saturday evening.

The tests were stolen from a locked, sample pick-up box.

There was no identifiable personal health information on any of the samples, and all the patients have been notified and will be rescheduled for another test.

New Mt. Zion has updated their security measures to prevent another theft.