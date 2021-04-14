Thief steals thousands of dollars in equipment from Topeka church

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Members of the Church of the Living God are putting things back together after the building was broken into.

Last Thursday, someone kicked in the back door and once inside, they took speakers, a guitar, and even equipment they had been using to live stream their service.

“Especially since the pandemic, you know we need our sound equipment,” said the pastor’s wife, Idella Brown. “We need everything, our TVs, we broadcast every Wednesday.”

They are still able to live stream, but now with less equipment. They say they will continue to move forward, as they try to replace some of the equipment that was stolen. They want to warn other people to keep an eye out for their own belongings to make sure they aren’t stolen too. They want whoever broke into the church, to turn themselves in.

If you would like to reach out to Idella, you can email her at cotlgcwff35@gmail.com.