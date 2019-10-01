Thieves steal ‘several firearms’ from Topeka’s Gun Garage, ATF offers reward

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thieves stole “several firearms” from Topeka’s Gun Garage store last Thursday, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The federal agency is partnering with the Topeka Police Department to offer a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Early in the morning, three thieves broke into the Gun Garage at 2120 NE Meriden Rd. The ATF did not specify how many guns they took.

The agency released photos of the three suspects, all seen wearing black hoodies and masking their faces.

Agents with the Kansas City ATF office and TPD officers are investigating the theft. They ask anyone with information regarding the break-in to call 1-800-ATF-GUNS, email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact the agency on their website.