Things to do for the last weekend of October

There are many things for you to do in northeast Kansas for the last weekend of October.

Friday, October 25:

  • Haunted Lab
    • The Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories is hosting a haunted lab just in time for Halloween.
    • A food truck, blood drive, children’s activities and more will be available from 3:30-7:00 p.m. at 6810 SE Dwight St. in Topeka.
  • Washburn Homecoming
    • Enjoy After Hours with live music, appetizers, alcoholic beverages and more.
    • The event is free for alumni, friends, faculty and staff. This will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in Washburn Rooms A & B in the Memorial Union.
  • K-State Homecoming
    • The K-State Homecoming Parade starts at 5:00 p.m. through downtown Manhattan and Aggieville with Jordy Nelson as the grand marshal.
    • A pep rally will immediately follow at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in City Park.
  • KU Homecoming
    • The KU Homecoming Parade on Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence starts at 5:00 p.m. at South Park.
  • Topeka Zoo Pumpkin Bash
    • Enjoy hayrides, a costume contest and more at the Topeka Zoo’s last fundraiser of the year.
    • This starts at 6:00 p.m.
  • Trunk or Treat
    • This year’s theme for the Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church is Glow Party.
    • Children can wear costumes and enjoy hot dogs, chips and snow cones.
    • This free event runs from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at 7433 SW 29th St. in Topeka.
  • K-State Men’s Basketball
    • The K-State men’s basketball team kicks off exhibition play versus Emporia State.
    • Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.

Saturday, October 26:

  • UMM’s Fall Breakfast
    • Grantville United Methodist Men are serving breakfast for a free-will donation.
    • A full breakfast will be available from 7:00-10:00 a.m. at the Grantville United Methodist Church at 3724 South St.
  • Washburn University Homecoming
    • Pancake Feed
      • Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and coffee as well as a cash bar.
      • This is at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center from 8:00-10:00 a.m.
    • Homecoming Parade
      • The parade will run through the streets around campus starting at 10:00 a.m.
    • Tailgate
      • This will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Union lawn before the big game.
    • Washburn Football
      • The Ichabods take on the University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos at 1:00 p.m. at Yager Stadium.
  • E-Cycle Topeka & Shawnee County
    • Bring your used and unused electronics for free recycling at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
    • Monitors and TVs cannot be recycled for free.
    • This runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Boo at the Zoo
    • Kids and families can dress up in their favorite Halloween costume and head to the Topeka Zoo for some daytime trick or treating.
    • This runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Regular admission applies.
  • Rolling Hills Zoo 20th Anniversary
    • To celebrate its anniversary, Rolling Hills Zoo is offering you admission prices from 1999 (Adults: $8, Seniors: $7, Children 3 to 12: $5, and Children 2 and under get in free).
    • Music, face painting and more start at 9:00 a.m.
    • Free hot dog lunches and cupcakes will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Overlook Restaurant patio.
  • St. Marys City Market – Fall Fest
    • Lots of vendors will be available to choose from for the Fall Fest.
    • This runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the George J. Perry Memorial Armory at 110 S. 5th in St. Marys.
  • Spookomotive
    • Enjoy a delightful (not frightful) ride on the Gage Park mini-train decorated for Halloween.
    • Treats and giveaways will be on hand. This starts at 10:30 a.m. at 601 S. Gage Blvd. in Topeka.
  • Emporia Dia De Los Muertos
    • Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow is hosting the 2nd annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration in downtown Emporia.
    • The Parade of the Living Dead starts at 10:30 at 7th & Commercial.
    • The Celebration on 7th Avenue will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with food, music and more.
  • K-State Football Homecoming Game
    • The Wildcats host the Oklahoma Sooners at 11:00 a.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
  • Sunset Zoo SPOOKtacular Family Trick-or-Treat
    • Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo is hosting its annual family trick-or-treat event from noon to 4:30 p.m.
    • Candy stations, a fun maze challenge and more will be available. There will also be a costume contest at 3:00 p.m.
  • KU Volleyball
    • The Jayhawks host the Texas Longhorns at 1:00 p.m. at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.
  • The WTCT Radio Players
    • Celebrate the radio plays of the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s with live sound effects and expressive actors.
    • This will be from 2:00-3:30 p.m. at the Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy.
  • K-State Baseball ALS Awareness Halloween Game
    • The Wildcats are holding their annual Halloween Game to benefit ALS Awareness.
    • The free game is set to start at 3:00 p.m. (or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the football game) at Tointon Family Stadium.
  • KU Football Homecoming Game
    • The Jayhawks host the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 6:00 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
  • Fort Riley Ghost Tours
    • The Historical and Archeological Society of Fort Riley is hosting its annual ghost tours from 4:00-9:00 p.m.
    • Parking will be available west of Cavalry Parade Field, off Pleasanton Avenue.
    • Walking tours will begin every 20 minutes and are free and open to the public.
  • Halloween Party @ Lazy Toad
    • Dress in your best costume and head to the Lazy Toad from 8:00-11:00 p.m. at 5331 SW 22nd Pl in Topeka.

Sunday, October 27:

  • Sunset Zoo SPOOKtacular Family Trick-or-Treat
    • Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo is hosting its annual family trick-or-treat event from noon to 4:30 p.m.
    • Candy stations, a fun maze challenge and more will be available.
    • There will also be a costume contest at 3:00 p.m.
  • Battle of the Badges
    • Officers from the Topeka Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Shawnee County Sheriffs Office and Topeka Fire Department will compete in flag football to benefit the Special Olympics of Kansas.
    • The 16th Annual Glory Days Battle of the Badges starts at 1:00 p.m. at Yager Stadium in Topeka.
  • K-State Soccer
    • The Wildcats host the West Virginia Mountaineers on the pitch.
    • The match is set to start at 1:00 p.m. at Buser Family Park.
  • KU Women’s Basketball
    • The women’s basketball team gets its season underway with an exhibition game against Pittsburg State.
    • Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
  • Sharice Davids Lecture
    • U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids is holding a lecture at the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics on KU’s campus.
    • The free program starts at 4:00 p.m. at 2350 Petefish Dr. in Lawrence.
  • Fiber Fair Make and Take
    • Explore the world of fiber arts with demonstrations and hands-on art-making at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
    • This starts at 4:00 p.m. at 1515 SW 10th Ave.
  • The Price Is Right Live
    • Come on down (to the Topeka Performing Arts Center)!
    • The show starts at 7:00 p.m. at 214 SE 8th Ave. in Topeka. Tickets can be found here.
  • Ken Jeong
    • See comedian Ken Jeong at McCain Auditorium on K-State’s campus.
    • The show runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at 1501 Goldstein Circle in Manhattan.

