Things to do for the last weekend of October

A strong cold front made it so much colder Thursday with a temperatures about 20-25 degrees lower than what we had for midweek. We had considerable cloudiness with a few sprinkles, while there were even a few snowflakes to the far west/northwest.

North breezes have eased and the sky has cleared across most of northeast Kansas. Showers to the far south should end as the system moves east. Frost is likely, but abundant sunshine and light wind should make for a relatively pleasant late fall afternoon.