Things to do for the last weekend of October

There are many things for you to do in northeast Kansas for the last weekend of October.
Friday, October 25:
- Haunted Lab
- The Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories is hosting a haunted lab just in time for Halloween.
- A food truck, blood drive, children’s activities and more will be available from 3:30-7:00 p.m. at 6810 SE Dwight St. in Topeka.
- Washburn Homecoming
- Enjoy After Hours with live music, appetizers, alcoholic beverages and more.
- The event is free for alumni, friends, faculty and staff. This will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in Washburn Rooms A & B in the Memorial Union.
- K-State Homecoming
- The K-State Homecoming Parade starts at 5:00 p.m. through downtown Manhattan and Aggieville with Jordy Nelson as the grand marshal.
- A pep rally will immediately follow at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in City Park.
- KU Homecoming
- The KU Homecoming Parade on Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence starts at 5:00 p.m. at South Park.
- Topeka Zoo Pumpkin Bash
- Enjoy hayrides, a costume contest and more at the Topeka Zoo’s last fundraiser of the year.
- This starts at 6:00 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat
- This year’s theme for the Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church is Glow Party.
- Children can wear costumes and enjoy hot dogs, chips and snow cones.
- This free event runs from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at 7433 SW 29th St. in Topeka.
- K-State Men’s Basketball
- The K-State men’s basketball team kicks off exhibition play versus Emporia State.
- Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
Saturday, October 26:
- UMM’s Fall Breakfast
- Grantville United Methodist Men are serving breakfast for a free-will donation.
- A full breakfast will be available from 7:00-10:00 a.m. at the Grantville United Methodist Church at 3724 South St.
- Washburn University Homecoming
- Pancake Feed
- Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and coffee as well as a cash bar.
- This is at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center from 8:00-10:00 a.m.
- Homecoming Parade
- The parade will run through the streets around campus starting at 10:00 a.m.
- Tailgate
- This will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Union lawn before the big game.
- Washburn Football
- The Ichabods take on the University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos at 1:00 p.m. at Yager Stadium.
- Pancake Feed
- E-Cycle Topeka & Shawnee County
- Bring your used and unused electronics for free recycling at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
- Monitors and TVs cannot be recycled for free.
- This runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Boo at the Zoo
- Kids and families can dress up in their favorite Halloween costume and head to the Topeka Zoo for some daytime trick or treating.
- This runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Regular admission applies.
- Rolling Hills Zoo 20th Anniversary
- To celebrate its anniversary, Rolling Hills Zoo is offering you admission prices from 1999 (Adults: $8, Seniors: $7, Children 3 to 12: $5, and Children 2 and under get in free).
- Music, face painting and more start at 9:00 a.m.
- Free hot dog lunches and cupcakes will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Overlook Restaurant patio.
- St. Marys City Market – Fall Fest
- Lots of vendors will be available to choose from for the Fall Fest.
- This runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the George J. Perry Memorial Armory at 110 S. 5th in St. Marys.
- Spookomotive
- Enjoy a delightful (not frightful) ride on the Gage Park mini-train decorated for Halloween.
- Treats and giveaways will be on hand. This starts at 10:30 a.m. at 601 S. Gage Blvd. in Topeka.
- Emporia Dia De Los Muertos
- Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow is hosting the 2nd annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration in downtown Emporia.
- The Parade of the Living Dead starts at 10:30 at 7th & Commercial.
- The Celebration on 7th Avenue will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with food, music and more.
- K-State Football Homecoming Game
- The Wildcats host the Oklahoma Sooners at 11:00 a.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
- Sunset Zoo SPOOKtacular Family Trick-or-Treat
- Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo is hosting its annual family trick-or-treat event from noon to 4:30 p.m.
- Candy stations, a fun maze challenge and more will be available. There will also be a costume contest at 3:00 p.m.
- KU Volleyball
- The Jayhawks host the Texas Longhorns at 1:00 p.m. at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.
- The WTCT Radio Players
- Celebrate the radio plays of the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s with live sound effects and expressive actors.
- This will be from 2:00-3:30 p.m. at the Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy.
- K-State Baseball ALS Awareness Halloween Game
- The Wildcats are holding their annual Halloween Game to benefit ALS Awareness.
- The free game is set to start at 3:00 p.m. (or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the football game) at Tointon Family Stadium.
- KU Football Homecoming Game
- The Jayhawks host the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 6:00 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
- Fort Riley Ghost Tours
- The Historical and Archeological Society of Fort Riley is hosting its annual ghost tours from 4:00-9:00 p.m.
- Parking will be available west of Cavalry Parade Field, off Pleasanton Avenue.
- Walking tours will begin every 20 minutes and are free and open to the public.
- Halloween Party @ Lazy Toad
- Dress in your best costume and head to the Lazy Toad from 8:00-11:00 p.m. at 5331 SW 22nd Pl in Topeka.
Sunday, October 27:
- Sunset Zoo SPOOKtacular Family Trick-or-Treat
- Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo is hosting its annual family trick-or-treat event from noon to 4:30 p.m.
- Candy stations, a fun maze challenge and more will be available.
- There will also be a costume contest at 3:00 p.m.
- Battle of the Badges
- Officers from the Topeka Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Shawnee County Sheriffs Office and Topeka Fire Department will compete in flag football to benefit the Special Olympics of Kansas.
- The 16th Annual Glory Days Battle of the Badges starts at 1:00 p.m. at Yager Stadium in Topeka.
- K-State Soccer
- The Wildcats host the West Virginia Mountaineers on the pitch.
- The match is set to start at 1:00 p.m. at Buser Family Park.
- KU Women’s Basketball
- The women’s basketball team gets its season underway with an exhibition game against Pittsburg State.
- Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
- Sharice Davids Lecture
- U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids is holding a lecture at the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics on KU’s campus.
- The free program starts at 4:00 p.m. at 2350 Petefish Dr. in Lawrence.
- Fiber Fair Make and Take
- Explore the world of fiber arts with demonstrations and hands-on art-making at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
- This starts at 4:00 p.m. at 1515 SW 10th Ave.
- The Price Is Right Live
- Come on down (to the Topeka Performing Arts Center)!
- The show starts at 7:00 p.m. at 214 SE 8th Ave. in Topeka. Tickets can be found here.
- Ken Jeong
- See comedian Ken Jeong at McCain Auditorium on K-State’s campus.
- The show runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at 1501 Goldstein Circle in Manhattan.