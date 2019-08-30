Things to do in northeast Kansas this Labor Day weekend

If you’re not heading out of town this Labor Day weekend, there’s still plenty of things for you to do in northeast Kansas!
Friday:
- Free admission to Topeka Zoo
- The Topeka Zoo is offering free admission all day Friday to honor the last wishes of its Director Emeritus Gary K. Clarke.
- The zoo will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Kickapoo Tribe opens history museum
- The Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas will celebrate the grand opening of the Kickapoo Tribal Museum.
- This will start at noon on the lower level of the Kickapoo Government Center (824 111 Drive in Horton).
- Purple Power Play
- Day 2 of K-State’s annual Purple Power Play event will be Friday night starting at 6:00 p.m.
- Click here for a full schedule of Friday night’s events
- Shop the Top 5th Friday
- Support your favorite local shops or find new ones. Along with shopping, there will be entertainment and family fun.
- 21st and Urish Shopping Center
Barrington Village – 29th & Arrowhead
Brookwood Shopping Center – 2709 SW 29th St
California Crossing – 2007 SE 29th St
College Hill Shopping Area – 17th & SW Washburn Ave
Country Club Shopping Center – 400 SW 29th St
Downtown Topeka – S Kansas Ave
Fairlawn Plaza – 2114 SW Chelsea Dr
Flemming Place – SW 10th Ave
Gage Shopping Center – 4131 SW Gage Center Dr
Hillsdale Shopping Center – 17th & SW Fairlawn Rd
Hunter’s Ridge – 4764 NW Hunters Ridge Cir
NOTO Arts District – 935 N Kansas Ave
Plaza 21 – 2609 SW 21st st
Seabrook Shopping Center
Topeka Zoo Gift Shop – 635 SW Gage Blvd
Villa West – 29th & Wanamaker
Wanamaker Corridor
Washburn View Shopping Center
Westboro Mart – Huntoon & Oakley
Saturday:
- No Coast Film Fest
- The 1st annual short film fest will be from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- This will be at the Emporia Granada Theater.
- Kansas Black Expo Celebration of Unity
- The Kansas Black Expo is hosting its 15th Annual Celebration of Unity in Kansas.
- A business, jobs, health & education expo will start at 10:00 a.m. at the State Capitol Grounds. Following that will be the Unity & Stop the Violence walk at 11:00 a.m.
- An open car show will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Capitol. The day will finish with the Celebration of Unity Concert at 7:30 p.m.
- KU Football vs Indiana State
- The Jayhawks kick off the Les Miles era at 11:00 a.m. against Indiana State.
- Along with a new coaching staff, there’s also a number of improvements to the gameday experience.
- Halfway to Everywhere music festival
- The 1st annual H2E Festival is a one-day music festival hosted in downtown Emporia from noon to midnight.
- 30 bands will be performing on four stages. There will also be vendors, food trucks and more.
- Topeka Rescue Mission Benefit Block Party
- A block party fundraiser is being held for the Topeka Rescue Mission in hopes of keeping them open.
- There will be games, activities, food and more.
- The block party will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Boswell Square Park, SW 13th & Jewell.
- Men’s National Softball Tournament
- 25 teams are coming to Reuger Softball Complex for the Men’s National Class E Slow-pitch tournament.
- This will start Saturday and run through Monday.
- K-State Football vs Nicholls
- The Wildcats kick off the Chris Klieman era at 6:00 p.m. against Nicholls.
- Shorter lines, margaritas and a kids fun zone are among some K-state gameday improvements.
Sunday:
- Pennant 9 3/4 Pop-Up Themed Bar
- The 8-week pop-up bar will be at The Pennant in downtown Topeka starting on Sunday from 6:30-9:00 p.m.
- You can celebrate the magic of your favorite wizard, enjoy sorcery-inspired drinks and more.
Monday:
- Northeast Kansas Annual Tractor Cruise
- On Labor Day, dozens of tractors are hitting the road in Brown County for the 13th Annual Northeast Kansas Tractor Cruise to benefit the Angelman Syndrome Foundation.
- Registration is from 8:30-10:15 a.m. at Everest Middle School. The tractors will leave at 10:30 a.m., driving 40 miles round trip.