Things to do in northeast Kansas this Labor Day weekend

If you’re not heading out of town this Labor Day weekend, there’s still plenty of things for you to do in northeast Kansas!

Friday:

  • Free admission to Topeka Zoo
  • Kickapoo Tribe opens history museum
    • The Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas will celebrate the grand opening of the Kickapoo Tribal Museum.
    • This will start at noon on the lower level of the Kickapoo Government Center (824 111 Drive in Horton).
  • Purple Power Play
    • Day 2 of K-State’s annual Purple Power Play event will be Friday night starting at 6:00 p.m.
    • Click here for a full schedule of Friday night’s events
  • Shop the Top 5th Friday
    • Support your favorite local shops or find new ones. Along with shopping, there will be entertainment and family fun.
      • 21st and Urish Shopping Center
        Barrington Village – 29th & Arrowhead
        Brookwood Shopping Center – 2709 SW 29th St
        California Crossing – 2007 SE 29th St
        College Hill Shopping Area – 17th & SW Washburn Ave
        Country Club Shopping Center – 400 SW 29th St
        Downtown Topeka – S Kansas Ave
        Fairlawn Plaza – 2114 SW Chelsea Dr
        Flemming Place – SW 10th Ave
        Gage Shopping Center – 4131 SW Gage Center Dr
        Hillsdale Shopping Center – 17th & SW Fairlawn Rd
        Hunter’s Ridge – 4764 NW Hunters Ridge Cir
        NOTO Arts District – 935 N Kansas Ave
        Plaza 21 – 2609 SW 21st st
        Seabrook Shopping Center
        Topeka Zoo Gift Shop – 635 SW Gage Blvd
        Villa West – 29th & Wanamaker
        Wanamaker Corridor
        Washburn View Shopping Center
        Westboro Mart – Huntoon & Oakley

Saturday:

  • No Coast Film Fest
  • Kansas Black Expo Celebration of Unity
    • The Kansas Black Expo is hosting its 15th Annual Celebration of Unity in Kansas.
    • A business, jobs, health & education expo will start at 10:00 a.m. at the State Capitol Grounds. Following that will be the Unity & Stop the Violence walk at 11:00 a.m.
    • An open car show will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Capitol. The day will finish with the Celebration of Unity Concert at 7:30 p.m.
  • KU Football vs Indiana State
  • Halfway to Everywhere music festival
    • The 1st annual H2E Festival is a one-day music festival hosted in downtown Emporia from noon to midnight.
    • 30 bands will be performing on four stages. There will also be vendors, food trucks and more.
  • Topeka Rescue Mission Benefit Block Party
    • A block party fundraiser is being held for the Topeka Rescue Mission in hopes of keeping them open.
    • There will be games, activities, food and more.
    • The block party will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Boswell Square Park, SW 13th & Jewell.
  • Men’s National Softball Tournament
    • 25 teams are coming to Reuger Softball Complex for the Men’s National Class E Slow-pitch tournament.
    • This will start Saturday and run through Monday.
  • K-State Football vs Nicholls
    • The Wildcats kick off the Chris Klieman era at 6:00 p.m. against Nicholls.
    • Shorter lines, margaritas and a kids fun zone are among some K-state gameday improvements.

Sunday:

  • Pennant 9 3/4 Pop-Up Themed Bar
    • The 8-week pop-up bar will be at The Pennant in downtown Topeka starting on Sunday from 6:30-9:00 p.m.
    • You can celebrate the magic of your favorite wizard, enjoy sorcery-inspired drinks and more.

Monday:

  • Northeast Kansas Annual Tractor Cruise
    • On Labor Day, dozens of tractors are hitting the road in Brown County for the 13th Annual Northeast Kansas Tractor Cruise to benefit the Angelman Syndrome Foundation.
    • Registration is from 8:30-10:15 a.m. at Everest Middle School. The tractors will leave at 10:30 a.m., driving 40 miles round trip.

