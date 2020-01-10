Things to do this weekend in northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you dare to face the snowy, cold weather this weekend, there are plenty of things to do in northeast Kansas.
FRIDAY, Jan. 10
- Washburn After Hours
- This monthly casual social invites alumni, friends, faculty and staff to enjoy appetizers, beer, wine and soft drinks.
- This is from 5-7 p.m. the second Friday of each month at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center.
- More information can be found HERE.
- The Firehouse Public Workshop
- The Firehouse – Topeka’s DIY Workshop is hosting its weekly Public Workshop.
- You must pre-register and pick your project online. You can find that information HERE.
- This is from 5-8 p.m. at 3030 NW Topeka Blvd.
- High School Basketball
- Emporia High at Seaman High – Girls at 5 p.m., boys at 6:30 p.m.
- Topeka High at Manhattan High – Girls: 6 p.m., boys after the girls’ game.
- Junction City at Topeka West – Girls: 6 p.m., boys after the girls game.
- Rock Creek at Silver Lake.
- Highland Park at Washburn Rural.
SATURDAY, Jan. 11
- Reading Champions Orientation
- The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library invites you to join its new Reading Champions initiative to promote family literacy.
- Orientation is from 9:30-11 a.m. at 1515 SW 10th Ave. in Topeka.
- KU Men’s Basketball
- The No. 3 KU men’s basketball team will host No. 4 Baylor at noon in Allen Fieldhouse.
- Washburn Basketball
- The Washburn men’s & women’s basketball teams will host Northwest Missouri State.
- The women’s game will start at 1 p.m. in Lee Arena. The men’s game will immediately follow at approximately 3 p.m.
- Emporia State Basketball
- The Emporia State men’s & women’s basketball teams will host Missouri Western State University.
- The women’s game will start at 1:30 p.m. in White Auditorium. The men’s game will immediately follow at approximately 3:30 p.m.
- Bill Engvall at TPAC
- Comedian Bill Engvall will perform at 7 p.m. at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
- Tickets can be bought HERE.
- Topeka Symphony Concert
- The Topeka Symphony Orchestra will host a “Mozart In America” concert at 7:30 p.m. in White Concert Hall on Washburn University’s campus.
- The concert will feature several of Mozart’s pieces that are familiar in American pop culture.
SUNDAY, Jan. 12
- KCDC Puzzle Pieces
- On the second Sunday of every month, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center offers free admission to families with children who have autism spectrum disorders.
- This is offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4400 SW 10th Ave. in Topeka.
- Chiefs’ playoff game
- The Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans at 2:05 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Divisional Round game.