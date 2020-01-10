Things to do this weekend in northeast Kansas

Closings and Delays
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you dare to face the snowy, cold weather this weekend, there are plenty of things to do in northeast Kansas.

FRIDAY, Jan. 10

  • Washburn After Hours
    • This monthly casual social invites alumni, friends, faculty and staff to enjoy appetizers, beer, wine and soft drinks.
    • This is from 5-7 p.m. the second Friday of each month at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center.
    • More information can be found HERE.
  • The Firehouse Public Workshop
The Firehouse is located at 3030 NW Topeka Blvd.
  • High School Basketball
    • Emporia High at Seaman High – Girls at 5 p.m., boys at 6:30 p.m.
    • Topeka High at Manhattan High – Girls: 6 p.m., boys after the girls’ game.
    • Junction City at Topeka West – Girls: 6 p.m., boys after the girls game.
    • Rock Creek at Silver Lake.
    • Highland Park at Washburn Rural.

SATURDAY, Jan. 11

  • Reading Champions Orientation
    • The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library invites you to join its new Reading Champions initiative to promote family literacy.
    • Orientation is from 9:30-11 a.m. at 1515 SW 10th Ave. in Topeka.
  • KU Men’s Basketball
    • The No. 3 KU men’s basketball team will host No. 4 Baylor at noon in Allen Fieldhouse.
  • Washburn Basketball
    • The Washburn men’s & women’s basketball teams will host Northwest Missouri State.
    • The women’s game will start at 1 p.m. in Lee Arena. The men’s game will immediately follow at approximately 3 p.m.
  • Emporia State Basketball
    • The Emporia State men’s & women’s basketball teams will host Missouri Western State University.
    • The women’s game will start at 1:30 p.m. in White Auditorium. The men’s game will immediately follow at approximately 3:30 p.m.
  • Bill Engvall at TPAC
    • Comedian Bill Engvall will perform at 7 p.m. at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
    • Tickets can be bought HERE.
  • Topeka Symphony Concert
    • The Topeka Symphony Orchestra will host a “Mozart In America” concert at 7:30 p.m. in White Concert Hall on Washburn University’s campus.
    • The concert will feature several of Mozart’s pieces that are familiar in American pop culture.

SUNDAY, Jan. 12

  • KCDC Puzzle Pieces
    • On the second Sunday of every month, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center offers free admission to families with children who have autism spectrum disorders.
    • This is offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4400 SW 10th Ave. in Topeka.
  • Chiefs’ playoff game
    • The Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans at 2:05 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Divisional Round game.

