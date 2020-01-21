Thinking about a trip to the Super Bowl? Here’s what you need to know

MIAMI (KSNT) – If you’re thinking about going to the Super Bowl LIV to cheer on the Chiefs, KSNT News has all the details on how to plan your trip.

As of Monday, tickets cost anywhere from $5,000 to $33,000. Fortunately for some fans, tickets to fly to Miami aren’t as luxuriously priced.

Kenny Kutzke is a Topeka native who loves his Chiefs so much, that he is going to the ‘305’ just to be part of the atmosphere. He hasn’t bought a game ticket yet. Kutzke bought his tickets Sunday night after the AFC Championship win.

There are multiple airports to choose from to make the trip to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Miami International Airport (MIA) are about equal distances from the stadium.

Another option is to fly into Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), which will require about an hour and a half drive to Miami Gardens.

While the Chiefs may be ready to party in South Beach, Hard Rock Stadium is located north of many must-see attractions in Miami, like the Everglades, Little Havana and Ocean Drive.

Kutzke says he isn’t going for the beach or the partying though. He wants to experience the full Super Bowl experience for his team. Kutzke says he’s considering special packages that give you that full experience.