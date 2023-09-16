TOPEKA (KSNT) – From food trucks to live music, Topeka’s annual Fall Fest brings something for everyone.

Community members gather at North Topeka’s Great Overland Station on Saturday, Sept. 16 for a day full of food and festivities. This year’s fall fest featured a vendor market, food trucks, live music, inflatables, a health fair, face-painting, petting zoo and more.

“We’ve got about 100 different vendors here today,” Lee Hartman, a board member at C5Alive, said. “We’ve got small craft booths, we’ve got nonprofits, we’ve got health-related booths in the health fair, about seven or eight different food trucks. And, we’ve got live music.”

Hartman said C5Alive raises money to host Fall Fest each year. Topeka’s C5Alive is a Christian organization that coordinates events with businesses, non-profit organizations, churches, etc.

“It’s just great to see the community come together and host an event and have fun,” Brittany Elliott, president of Topeka Business Network, said. “Bring your friends and family, have some music and check out the nice food trucks and support local businesses as well.”

