TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans are encouraged to try different methods of travel for the third annual Kansas Mobility Week.

Kansas Mobility Week, lasting from Nov. 5-11, intends to promote different ways to get around town such as transit, bike sharing and walking. Events celebrating Kansas Mobility Week will provide free rides to polling places, local destinations, walking or running events and transportation displays, according to a press release from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).

This year there will be the most events so far with 57 local events in 38 counties throughout Kansas. Last year, there were 55 local events in 37 counties and in 2021 there were 17 events in 10 different counties, according to ksrides.org.

“An estimated 350,000 driving age Kansans do not currently have a driver’s license,” KDOT Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed said. “I’m proud the IKE transportation program supports transportation choices that enhance the quality of life for all Kansans, whether they drive or not.”

This year the event will have a ‘Selfie Challenge’ where Kansans can take photos of themselves using a transit system for a chance to win $25 gift cards. Participants should post the photo to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #KansasRides2023.

“Mobility Week is an opportunity for Kansans to explore different ways of getting around town and to see the health and community benefits that come with those choices,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I encourage my fellow Kansans to walk, bike or use their local public transit options to promote sustainable transportation.”

