OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County teenager will spend the rest of his high school years and into adulthood in juvenile custody for his involvement in a 2022 deadly shooting that took place in an Olathe park.

A Johnson County judge sentenced 15-year-old Kristofor Washington to nearly 13 years in prison for the death of Marco Cardino.

Washington pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder in Cardino’s death.

As long as Washington follows the terms of his sentence, he will be allowed to serve time at a juvenile correctional facility and will be released when he turns 22 and a half years old. If he violates any terms of his sentence, he will be transferred to the Kansas Department of Corrections where he will serve the remainder of the 13-year sentence.

Cardino died in Black Bob Park in May during an alleged drug deal.

Washington is one of seven teenagers charged in Cardino’s death.

A court filing says the teenagers took masks and a gun with them when they went to Black Bob Park to buy drugs from Cardino. The document also says one of the teenagers told investigators she believed the other teenagers planned ahead to steal the marijuana from Cardino.

The other teenagers involved in the case have either already been sentenced, or their cases are working their ways through the courts.

Last week, a Johnson County judge sentenced 15-year-old Brandon Banks to the same deal as Washington for his involvement in Cardino’s murder.

Jacobi Epting, now 15, is charged with first-degree murder in Cardino’s murder. A judge certified him as an adult. He is scheduled to be back in court on March 28.

An 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to reduced charges of aggravated battery and distribution of marijuana. He was sentenced to three years in a juvenile facility.

Another 15-year-old is charged with first-degree murder. Her trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 23.

Finally, two teenagers who were 13 years old at the time of Cardino’s murder are charged in relation to the deadly shooting. One has since pleaded guilty to interference with law enforcement. The other pleaded not guilty to charges last year.