TOPEKA (KSNT) – A third man has been sentenced in relation to a 2020 Topeka homicide on Friday, Feb. 25.

The Shawnee County District Attorney announced that James D. Boatwright has been sentenced for his part in the 2020 killing of D’Angelo Payne. Boatwright’s trial was conducted in November of 2021 and a jury found him guilty of the following charges:

Murder in the first degree, premeditated

Alternatively, murder in the first degree, committed during an inherently dangerous felony

Conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, premeditate

Criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle

On Friday, Boatwright received a life-sentence by the court where he must serve a minimum of 50 years before he is eligible for parole. The other co-defendants, Davontra Alston and Diquan Clayton, were previously sentenced to prison.

Alston was found guilty in May of 2021 and sentenced to 618 months in prison or about 51 years. He was convicted on the following charges:

Murder in the first degree, premeditated

Alternatively murder in the first degree, committed during an inherently dangerous felony

Conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, premeditated

Criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle

Clayton entered a plea of guilty and was sentenced in December of 2021, receiving a life sentence where he must serve a minimum of 25 years before he is eligible for parole. He plead guilty to the charge of murder in the first degree, committed during an inherently dangerous felony.

The homicide took place on April 4, 2020 when police were called to the area of 5th and Western at 11:27 p.m. in reference to a shooting incident. Officers found a 2001 Ford Taurus had left the road and crashed in the front yard of 512 SW Western. The driver, D’Angelo Payne, was the sole occupant and was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The follow-up investigation led to the arrest and charging of Boatwright, Alston and Clayton. All three were convicted in November of 2021.