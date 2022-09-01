RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A third suspect has been identified by the Riley County Police Department in a July 28 robbery.

On Thursday the RCPD reported they believe they have identified a third suspect in the July 28, 2022 robbery at Waterway Place in Manhattan.

According to the RCPD, Ecan Megaw, 19, of Junction City was arrested in Thursday for aggravated robbery after it was reported he and two others robbed a 17-year-old man at gunpoint.

Police said Terriundis Toliver, 15, and Malachi Fielder, 18, both of Manhattan were previously arrested in July and August, respectively, for their roles in the incident.

Megaw remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $85,000.