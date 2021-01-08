Third suspect charged in 2020 Topeka homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Friday he’s filed criminal charges against a third suspect in connection to last year’s homicide of Christopher McMillon.

On Oct. 3, police were called to McMillon’s home at 311 SW Polk where a family member found his body after he didn’t show up at a youth basketball game. Kagay said when officers arrived, they found he had been shot. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots just before 1:00 a.m.

The investigation led law enforcement to believe three people were involved. On Tuesday, Todge Anderson was taken into custody in Omaha, Neb. He faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. Kagay said he remains in custody in Nebraska and his office will start the process to have Anderson extradited back to Kansas.

Latrelle Praylow and Tishara Moran were arrested in October in connection to the murder.

Anyone with information about this homicide should contact the Topeka Police Department.