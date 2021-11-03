This art program wants to benefit multiple Kansas public schools

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Spencer Museum of Art at the University of Kansas is partnering with public schools around campus to create the Partners in Education Across Kansas (PEAK) program.

Over 50 different educators from science teachers to school counselors across the state will be taking part in the program. Its main goal is to help children develop their relationships with others, and their relationships with themselves, through art.

The program will do this by increasing educators’ knowledge and skills on how to integrate art into their lessons, as well as expanding the access to artistic resources in these schools.

“All of us at the museum, look forward to working with educators on the ground, in communities, and with their students and parents, and all of the people that make communities work,” said Saralyn Reece Hardy, the Marilyn Stokstad Director of the Spencer Museum of Art. “We are working in partnership toward a better future for our students, for our state, and for our world.”

The program is set to last for the next 5 years and will start by focusing on Topeka, McLouth and Salina Public Schools.