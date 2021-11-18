This city official became principal for the day

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Topeka’s mayor-elect Mike Padilla visited Landon Middle School to be the Principal for the Day.

Principal for the Day took place in schools across Topeka today as they celebrate American Education Week.

Padilla got to tour the school, visit the students in the classroom and even speak with some of the kids one on one about their passions and interests at Landon.

“They’re as busy as any person who’s working in a business environment,” Mayor-elect Padilla said. “This is their job as it were and they’re on a schedule. And they look really enthusiastic doing it so that’s also really encouraging.”

Landon Middle School is continuing its festivities for American Education Week tomorrow with a day dedicated to honoring substitute teachers.

Padilla will officially take over the mayoral position in January.