This dismembered Topeka statue has police looking for thief

The statue as it appeared in the Clarion Woods neighborhood. (Courtesy Photo/Topeka Police Department)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A statue from a Topeka neighborhood went missing last month only to end up in shambles when it was later found, according to police.

The Topeka Police Department said the statue of a girl disappeared Sept. 5 from the Clarion Woords neighborhood, near Southwest 37th Street and Fairlawn Road. As of Friday, it said it has only found some pieces of the statue, which is now disassembled.

TPD said it now wants to find whoever stole the statue and took it apart. It asked anyone with information on the missing statue to email telltpd@topeka.org, or call the department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.