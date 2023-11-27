TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus in Topeka is one of several hospitals across the country feeling the impact of a recent ransomware attack.

Ardent Health Services, which provides services to St. Francis, said in a press release on Nov. 27 that it was impacted by a cybersecurity incident on the morning of Nov. 23. This was later determined to be a ransomware attack, prompting Ardent to take its network offline. Taking this step suspended all user access to Ardent’s information technology applications, corporate servers, Epic software, internet and clinical programs.

The situation was reported to law enforcement, according to the press release. The extent of patient health and financial data compromised in the attack is not known at this time. Ardent, out of an abundance of caution, has moved to reschedule some non-emergent, elective procedures and divert some emergency room patients to other local hospitals until the problem is resolved.

Stormont Vail Health said in a press release on Nov. 27 that it is increasing its staff levels in response to the attack on Ardent Health Services as it receives more patients from St. Francis.

“This is every healthcare CEO’s nightmare,” said Dr. Rob Kenagy, president and chief executive officer of Stormont Vail Health. “We are working closely with our colleagues at KU-St. Francis to ensure that patients in our community are receiving timely and appropriate care. I want to commend our Stormont Vail team for their quick response in bringing in more staff to take care of the additional patients, and for thinking creatively in how we can flex our services to address this situation.”

St. Francis reported via social media that services like MyChart and On-Demand Video Visits are temporarily unavailable at this time. More information on the security breach and its impacts on patient care can be found on Ardent Health Service’s website by clicking here.

