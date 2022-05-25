RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County has been moved into the “Substantial” incidence category by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Riley County Health Department, a total of 43 new COVID-19 cases were recorded between May 14 and 20, making the Incidence Rate per 100,000 people 57.9. This puts Riley County in the substantial category which is 50-99 cases per 100,000.

There have been 13,778 COVID-19 cases in Riley County as of May 20, 2022 according to the KDHE Case Summary. This total does not include any at-home test results. Only one COVID-19 positive patient is in a Manhattan hospital according to the RCHD.

Vaccines for the COVID-19 virus and other immunizations can be found at the RCHD clinic located at 2030 Tecumseh Rd. Walk-ins are welcome or appointments can be made by calling 785-776-4779 or 785-776-4779 ext. 7675.

The next update for Riley County will be published on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. For more information on COVID-19 testing options, click here. To see the KDHE Data Dashboard, click here.