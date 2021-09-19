This Kansas town celebrates its place on the Santa Fe Trail

BURLINGAME (KSNT)– The Santa Fe Trail is a landmark that is revered throughout history as it helped bring together multitudes of different ethnicities and cultures, as well as help people at the time navigate the new land given by the Louisiana Purchase.

Burlingame is positioned on the trail, so the town celebrated the 200th year anniversary of the trail’s formation, and all that it has contributed to current American society as an old commercial highway predating the railroads.

Remembrance of the Santa Fe trail is taking place all throughout Missouri to New Mexico to honor all it has provided for trade and the current American culture.