This local organization is spreading the warmth this winter

TOPEKA (KSNT) — As winter weather approaches, the Topeka Salvation Army is trying to keep the community warm by kicking off their annual “Save the Warmth” campaign.

The Topeka Salvation Army has partnered with Scotch Dry Cleaners for the past 35 years to put on this campaign. There are five different Scotch locations around Topeka where anyone can drop off gently-used coats as a donation to the campaign. Scotch then cleans the coats and gives them to the Topeka Salvation Army to donate to those in need in the community.

“We’ve already had several calls of folks wanting to come over to get coats,” Shelley Robertson, the development director, said. “There’s just a need in Topeka, so it’s just worked out really well. And if you can recycle, why not?”

The campaign lasts for a month, ending on November 20th. The donated coats will be handed out from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 4 at the Topeka Salvation Army.