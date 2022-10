TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Family Service & Guidance Center announced the topic for this month’s Real World Parenting Series. Pam Evans stopped by 27 News Thursday morning to tell us all about it.

This month focuses on helping your child deal with bullying. Kyra Sample, a school-based clinician at FSGC, will host the session from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 on Zoom. Parents and guardians have the chance to ask questions during the Q&A session. To register, click here.