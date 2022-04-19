EMPORIA (KSNT) – When the Cotton-topped Tamarins return to their enclosure at the David Traylor Zoo in Emporia, the walls will be a little brighter. Emporia University Art Therapy student Cheyann Benn is painting the walls to resemble a forest, the native habitat of the small monkeys that hail from northwestern Columbia.

The Emporia Zoo, collaborating with the university, reached out to the art student to help create a tropical theme in the monkey enclosure.

“It’s actually one of my favorite exhibits at the zoo,” Benn said. “I really enjoy getting this opportunity to paint the walls for the monkeys.”

Zoo Director Lisa Keith thinks the monkeys will pay attention. “I’m sure they’ll notice,” Keith said. “It’ll be a nice change, we love to collaborate with ESU and are thrilled she was able to do it.”

While this is a first for Benn, who said she has never done anything like this before, she described the project as a “great opportunity.”

Keith hopes to see more murals at the zoo to dress up blank walls.