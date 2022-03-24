TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new gourmet hot dog restaurant opened in Topeka on Monday, bringing with it an extensive menu.

A look at some of the food being served at Fire Station Doghouse. (Courtesy Photo/Johnny Jackson)

Fire Station Doghouse is owned and operated by chef Johnny Jackson, a Topeka native who manages the Throne Catering Company based out of Kansas City. He said that after years of catering to that area and taking losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to move his catering operations back to his hometown.

The logo for Fire Station Doghouse, located in northeast Topeka. (Courtesy Photo/Johnny Jackson)

Jackson said that he’s wanted to open a fire station-themed restaurant for a long time.

“I’ve had this idea in mind because at one point when I was in high school, my house caught on fire and if it wasn’t because of the fire department I wouldn’t be alive,” Jackson said.

Jackson went on to say that the Doghouse will be feeding one fire station a week in the Topeka area and has already hosted several firefighters since opening.

A view of the interior of the Fire Station Doghouse. (Courtesy Photo/Johnny Jackson)

“I love helping people and I love serving people and I’m dedicated to giving them the best product,” Jackson said.

The extensive menu at the Doghouse focuses primarily on gourmet hot dogs including build-your-own dogs and some sandwiches. The options for hot dogs range from Topeka-themed items like the Top City Dog to old-school varieties like the Chicago or New York Dog.

The Fire Station Doghouse can be found at 2211 NE Sardou Ave. in Topeka. To find out more about the restaurant and see their menu options, go to their website here or check out their Facebook page here.