This summer program wants to help local entrepreneurs & their businesses

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Go Topeka is bringing back the Wheelhouse Incubator program, a 12-week course to help local entrepreneurs scale their business by pairing them with mentors.

The mentorship is meant to help businesses that may need help with their newly-opened business. The program will focus on business organization, new management strategies and maintaining an online presence.

“Some of them have to pivot from this in-person way of doing business to looking more at the electronic ways that businesses and business marketing communications help in,” said Karen Christilles, the Program Director for the Wheelhouse Incubator.

The program starts June 14 and runs through August 27. The deadline to sign up is June 9. For more information, visit Go Topeka’s website and fill out an application for the Wheelhouse Incubator here.