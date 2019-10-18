This weekend is packed full of things to do in northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Crews say they're busy making Topeka look better.They're tearing down old homes and buildings left behind by the people who own them. 106 houses have been demolished since a special structures unit started 3 years ago. Neighbors say they are excited to see the eyesore gone and the city is taking steps to improve the areas.

"People come in and they want to move here and they say well OK every time I drive down the street and see an old home and looks like it's going to fall down but if they see newer homes, it's more attractive," said resident Steveen Johnson.