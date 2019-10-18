This weekend is packed full of things to do in northeast Kansas

If you don’t have any plans this weekend, there’s plenty of things you can add to your calendar.

Friday, October 18

  • Meals for Mental Health
    • Texas Roadhouse is hosting a benefit lunch for Family Service & Guidance Center. This runs from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
    • Tickets are $17 and can be bought here.
  • Mexican Food Sale
    • If you’re craving some Mexican food, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish has you covered.
    • The food will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Emporia State Soccer
    • The Hornets host the University of Central Oklahoma.
    • The match is set to start at 3:00 p.m.
  • NOTO Fall Festival
    • The annual NOTO Fall Fun Fest will double as a fundraiser for the Topeka Rescue Mission.
    • You can participate in carnival games, pumpkin decorating and more.
    • This runs from 4:00-9:00 p.m. in the North Topeka Arts District.
  • Library Media Sale
    • Members of the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library can shop books, DVDs and more at the media sale.
    • Memberships are available at the door or in the Chandler Booktique.
    • This runs from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in Marvin Auditorium.
  • Grape Escape
    • The Topeka Performing Arts Center and Hazel Hill Chocolate are teaming up for the annual Grape Escape Festival.
    • You can sample wine, bourbon and beer while tasting hors d’oeuvres and chocolate.
    • The event starts at 6:00 p.m. Tickets can be bought here.
  • Washburn Volleyball
    • The Ichabods host the University of Central Missouri at 6:00 p.m.
    • First serve is set for 6:00 p.m. in Lee Arena.
  • Washburn Soccer
    • The women’s soccer team hosts Newman University at 6:00 p.m at Yager Stadium.
  • Soccer Sunflower Showdown
    • K-State and KU face off on the pitch for the Sunflower Showdown.
    • The match starts at 7:00 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park.
  • Emporia State Volleyball
    • The Hornets host Northwest Missouri State University at 7:00 p.m.
  • Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” Opening Night
    • The Topeka Civic Theatre is hosting “Dracula,” an adaptation of the Bram Stoker classic.
    • This starts at 7:30 p.m. The play runs through Nov. 2.
  • Topeka Haunted Woods
    • The Forest Park Conference and Retreat Center in Topeka is transforming into trees of terror for the Topeka Haunted Woods.
    • This starts at 8:00 p.m. at 3158 SE 10th St.
  • Fear Zone
    • The outdoor haunted trail is behind Sports Zone in southwest Topeka. Creepy characters will anxiously await for your arrival to scare you.
    • Fear Zone will be open every Friday and Saturday night from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. for the rest of the month.

Saturday, October 19

  • Pancakes with Police
    • Join the Topeka Police Department for breakfast at Old Prairie Town at Ward-Meade Park in Topeka.
    • Pancakes will be provided, but donations will also be accepted and donated to Topeka Habitat for Humanity.
    • Pancakes with Police runs from 8:00-10:00 a.m.
  • Topeka High School Vendor Fair
    • In preparation of Topeka High School’s 150th celebration in 2021, the school is offering you a chance to get your holiday shopping season started early.
    • Vendors will be on hand from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 800 SW 10th St. in Topeka.
  • Library Media Sale
    • The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library is holding its media sale with books DVDs and more.
    • This runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Marvin Auditorium.
  • Boo at the Zoo
    • Kids and families can dress up in their favorite Halloween costume and head to the Topeka Zoo for some daytime trick or treating.
    • This runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Regular admission applies.
  • Fall Shop Small
    • Over 60 vendors will be at the Agriculture Hall with food, crafts, clothes and more.
    • You can shop from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at One Expocentre Dr. in Topeka.
  • 2019 Arab Shrine Car Show
    • The Arab Shrine 4th Annual Car Show will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1305 SW Kansas Ave.
    • Food and drinks will be available for sale.
    • If you would like to register your car, registration starts at 10:00 a.m. and costs $20.
  • Spookomotive
    • Enjoy a delightful (not frightful) ride on the Gage Park mini-train decorated for Halloween.
    • Treats and giveaways will be on hand. This starts at 10:30 a.m. at 601 S. Gage Blvd. in Topeka.
  • Mexican Food Sale
    • If you’re craving some Mexican food, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish has you covered.
    • The food will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

  • K-State Football
    • The TCU Horned Frogs come into town to take on the Wildcats.
    • Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
  • Emporia State Football
    • The Hornets host the University of Central Missouri at 2:00 p.m. at Francis G. Welch Stadium.
  • Kitty Karma
    • Take a yoga class while surrounded by adoptable cats at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka.
    • The beginner-friendly class will be from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at 5720 SW 21st St.
    • The cost of the class is $10. Participants should bring their own yoga mat.
  • Soul Veg Fest
    • Enjoy Topeka’s first Soul Veg with live soul music, vegan/vegetarian food vendors, a dance off and more.
    • This will be from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Total Fitness Body Zone at 4601 SE Adams in Topeka
  • Washburn Volleyball
    • The Ichabods host Northwest Missouri State University at 3:00 p.m. in Lee Arena.
  • Community Fall Festival
    • The 4th annual Community Fall Festival will feature free entertainment for the whole family.
    • This runs from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Covenant Baptist Church at 5440 SW 37th St. in Topeka.
    • Several community partners will be on site providing services and activities such as the Topeka Zoo, Grace Med and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.
  • Oktoberfest at the Cyrus Hotel
    • The Cyrus Hotel in Topeka is featuring beer vendors, German-style food and more for its Oktoberfest.
    • You can attend this from 5:00-11:00 p.m. for $10.
  • Scary Maze Night at Britt’s
    • You can take a hay ride through a corn maze and experience frights at Britt’s Garden Acres.
    • This will be from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at 1000 S. Scenic Drive in Manhattan.
  • Emporia State Volleyball
    • The Hornets host the University of Central Missouri.
    • First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. in White Auditorium.
  • Bram Stoker’s “Dracula”
    • The Topeka Civic Theatre is hosting “Dracula,” an adaptation of the Bram Stoker classic.
    • This starts at 7:30 p.m. The play runs through Nov. 2.
  • Spirits for the Spirited
    • Join the Ghost Tours of Kansas LLC for this paranormal adventure at Studio 62 in north Topeka.
    • This will be from 8:00-11:00 p.m. at 816 North Kansas Avenue.
  • Topeka Haunted Woods
    • The Forest Park Conference and Retreat Center in Topeka is transforming into trees of terror for the Topeka Haunted Woods.
    • This starts at 8:00 p.m. at 3158 SE 10th St.
  • Fear Zone
    • The outdoor haunted trail is behind Sports Zone in southwest Topeka. Creepy characters will anxiously await for your arrival to scare you.
    • Fear Zone will be open every Friday and Saturday night from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. for the rest of the month.
  • A Halloween Party Drag Show
    • Studio 62 in Topeka is presenting a Halloween drag show for people 18 years and older.
    • This costs $5 and will be from 10:00 p.m. to 1:45 a.m. at 816 N. Kansas Ave.

Sunday, October 20

  • Mexican Food Sale
    • If you’re craving some Mexican food, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish has you covered.
    • The food will be available from 8:00 a.m. to noon.
  • Library Media Sale
    • The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library is holding its media sale with books DVDs and more.
    • This runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Marvin Auditorium.
  • Washburn Soccer
    • The women’s soccer team hosts No. 24 University of Central Oklahoma at 1:00 p.m at Yager Stadium.
  • Pumpkins and Puppies
    • The FarmHouse Fraternity New Member class of 2019 is hosting a fundraiser for the T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter.
    • You can enjoy free food, pumpkins, time with shelter animals and more. Attendees are encouraged to make a free-will donation.
    • This will start at 2:00 p.m. at 1830 College Heights in Manhattan.
  • Fall Choral Concert
    • Washburn University is hosting its Fall Choral Concert from 3:00-4:00 p.m. at White Concert Hall.

