This workshop prepares you to identify drug abuse in your teenager

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Prevention and Resiliency Service (PARS) held a drug trends training session today to show the community what drug abuse looks like in teenagers, and what parents and community members should do about it.

This workshop is trying to educate parents and people who work directly with young adults about knowing how to identify when someone is abusing drugs.

According to the “Communities that Care” survey, alcohol and marijuana are the two most commonly abused drugs in Topeka by young adults. According to the RAND Corporation, this survey assesses the risk factors that are helpful when understanding and preventing substance abuse.

“To be able to identify when things aren’t quite right and that might suggest that they are abusing substances,” Lynn Smith, the community prevention consultant for PARS, said. “So that way we can get them the help that they need.”

The workshop touched on the four main groups of drugs; depressants, stimulants, pain relievers and hallucinogens.