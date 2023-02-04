TOPEKA (KSNT) – The tiger exhibit at the Topeka zoo is no longer vacant with the unveiling of its newest furry friend.

The Topeka Zoo introduced Thomas the tiger to the public on Saturday. The community was excited as the tiger enclosure had previously been vacant for about 7 weeks before Thomas arrived.

One zookeeper says his presence brings even more energy to the zoo.

“It was good for us to be able to have him outside as well as for the community to be able to see him wandering,” Zookeeper Melissa Moon said. “He loves it and so do they.”

Thomas arrived at the Topeka Zoo a week before his debut to help him acclimate to his new environment. It will take time for Thomas to get used to his new surroundings.

He has been at the zoo for about a week, but Saturday was his first day with the public. The zoo plans to add a second tiger at a later date.