‘Those were gunshots’: woman recalls hearing shots fired in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help after back-to-back shootings occurred on Saturday in a Manhattan neighborhood.

Early Saturday morning police received reports of shots being fired between the 600 and 1000 blocks of Bertrand Street, according to police. Just 24 hours later, they received more reports late Saturday into Sunday morning of shots being fired near the 800 block of Thurston Street. Both locations are only a few minutes away from one another, and both occurred at house parties.

“I’m pretty familiar with firework sounds, and it definitely wasn’t a firework sound,” Manhattan resident Hope Burke said. “So pretty immediately when I heard it I was like, ‘those were gunshots.'”

That was what Burke heard on what she thought was a normal Saturday night at her apartment.

“I was in bed almost asleep, and then I heard the shots and I kind of shot straight up in bed and my three cats jumped and looked out the window,” Burke said.

Burke then called the police, where she found out about the reports of shots fired.

“Shooting off a gun, especially at a house party, is so dangerous,” Burke said. “Even if you’re shooting it up in the air and just like ‘oh, look at this gun I have,’ you don’t know where that bullet is going to fall.”

As of Sunday, no one has reported any injuries, and police are unsure if the two are related, they said.

Police are asking anyone who has information on either of the shots fired to contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.