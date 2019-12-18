Thousands at stake during $20 bill challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One donor has put out a $5,000 challenge to Topeka shoppers Saturday.

According to Shelley Robertson with the Salvation Army, every $20 bill dropped in a Salvation Army Red Kettle will be matched up to $5,000, doubling the impact of each bill donated on the final Saturday of Red Kettle season.

“We’re in the home stretch, just like people count shopping days until Christmas, we count kettle days, and this is the final countdown,” said Capt. Brook Lopez. “This challenge match will help us double our impact in the Topeka community to help people in need at Christmas and throughout the year.”

The challenge will match every $20 bill, check written for $20, and donation for $20 via the Kettle Pay option found at all 44 Red Kettle locations in Topeka. Each kettle site will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Donors can also visit SalArmyMoKan.org to donate at any time.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.