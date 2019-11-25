Thousands of dollars going toward emergency repairs at Shawnee County jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thousands of taxpayer dollars will be going toward emergency repairs at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

On Monday the Shawnee County Commission approved more than $45,000 worth of repairs. That money will go toward paying for fixes to the boiler, HVAC system, and heat pump at the county jail.

Those are all required to be working correctly for legal reasons, so the jail fixed them as soon as they were broken. Now the county is using money from its contingency fund to pay for them.

Shawnee County Department of Corrections Director Brian Cole said he thinks his team handled the emergency breaks correctly.

“We stayed right on top of this. We were very diligent in our work and recognizing that something went down,” Cole said. “The community should be very proud that we recognized this and got it fixed up, so no conditions of quality of life or legality were jeopardized.”