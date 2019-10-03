Thousands of local elementary students come to support Topeka Pilots

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Elementary students screamed their lungs out to support the Topeka Pilots as they played the Amarillo Bulls for the Kids Day Game on Thursday morning.

It was all part of the outreach the Pilots are doing to give back to the community they play in.

“Especially as young men, giving back to a community that needs the support and obviously working with these kids at the Boys and Girls Clubs, it brightens their day and gives them the opportunity to share their love and passion for something and connect at a personal level,” said Head Coach Simon Watson.

This week the players volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club in Topeka and gave the kids a chance to try their skills at floor hockey.



“I feel like we play a big role as role models and they look up to us and it’s big on our role to be good to them and take the time to make them happy,” said Right Wing Kaiden Scott.

The excitement continued during intermission when the Topeka Zoo brought animals out for the kids to see.

In an unexpected twist, they even got up close and personal with Lilly the Vulture, who went a little rouge during her performance.

All the excitement paid off in getting the Pilots fired up to bring home a win.