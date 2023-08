POTTAWATOMIE CO. (KSNT) – Thousands of residents are without power Tuesday evening.

According to the Bluestem Electric outage map, residents in Pottawatomie County, near Wamego are experiencing a power outage. With the latest update, 1,262 outages are accounted for, according to the outage map. The outage was reported at 9:09 p.m.

To keep an eye on the Bluestem Electric outage map, click here. 27 News will provide updates as they occur.