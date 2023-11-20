TOPEKA (KSNT) – More than 700 pounds of turkey were delivered to the Stormont Vail Event Center Monday in preparation for the 56th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

More than 200 volunteers are helping throughout the week to get everything set up, organized, cooked, served and later cleaned up. Around 1,000 people are expected to eat in-house, and about 2,000 meals will be delivered across the community.

While it’s too late to sign up for meal delivery, everyone is welcome to join during the dinner service.

“You can come down, we’ll get you a table, a meal will get delivered to your table. You’ll get drinks and pie, and it’s a great time. And it’s really the more that show up, the better the dinner is and the more fun everybody has,” said David Braun, president of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at Exhibition Hall on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 2 pm.

