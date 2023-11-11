TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of people will be at the Stormont Vail Event Center for the community-wide Thanksgiving dinner this year.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation is collecting food donations for this year’s feast. Thanksgiving day, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., they expect to feed thousands of people in the Exhibition Hall of Stormont Vail Events Center. The president of the foundation says the event is free to everyone.

“We invite everybody. If you don’t want to cook at your house, bring your whole family down,” Foundation President David Braun said. “We’ll get you a table and you guys can all enjoy a meal delivered to your table, you don’t have to do any work, a good conversation with everybody, and a good time.”

Braun says this event costs about $15,000 to put on. Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at any Topeka fire station. Monetary donations are accepted as well. For more information on the dinner, click here.